Power entry modules combine multiple functions in one component

SCHURTER series DG11 and DG12 with and without mains filter features a first-of-its-kind ingress protection solution for IEC inlets, consisting of a seal gasket between the connector and mating V-Lock power cord. The blue colored latch of the V-Lock power cord and blue inlay of the appliance inlet indicate that the two have been equipped to provide an IP54 rating under load. The unit is screw mounted and rated IP67 between the power entry module and the panel.

The compact and versatile SCHURTER power entry modules DG11 and DG12 are designed to combine several functions in a single component. These include a C14 or C18 appliance inlet, a recessed circuit breaker with 1- or 2-pole resettable overcurrent protection and 2-pole ON/OFF switch, a mains filter for standard or medical low leakage applications, and a newly integrated IP54 seal protection between inlet and latching power cord. The circuit breaker switch is available lighted or unlighted in a selection of colors and ON/OFF printing/embossing. Illumination supply voltage is 240 V or 120 V. Rated up to 10 A at 250 VAC according to IEC and 15 A at 250 VAC according to UL/CSA.

Applications for the DG11 and DG12 include equipment exposed to liquids such as medical and instruments, portable equipment used outdoors, food service equipment and equipment/vending used in public areas. Contact Kieran Bates at (800) 848-2600 or by email at info.sinc@schurter.com. Link to DG11 Datasheet; link to DG12 Datasheet; link to VLock Power Cord Set Datasheet.