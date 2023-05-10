Power entry modules with added ingress protection

Schurter has announced a product design update to its power entry modules, series DG11 and DG12 with mains filter. The updated product design builds upon the success of the 6080 appliance inlet, which features a first-of-its-kind ingress protection solution between the connector and mating V-Lock power cord. Schurter uses the same sealing mechanism in the existing DG11 and DG12. The blue colored latch of the V-Lock power cord and blue inlay of the appliance inlet indicate that the two have been equipped to provide an IP54 rating under load. The unit is rated IP67 between the power entry module and the panel.

The compact and versatile Schurter power entry modules DG11 and DG12 are designed to combine up to five functions in a single component. These include a C14 or C18 appliance inlet, a circuit breaker that provides overcurrent protection and/or a recessed 2-pole ON/OFF switch, a mains filter (DG12), and now, additional ingress protection with the blue V-lock compatible power cords. The circuit breaker switch is available lighted or unlighted with a selection of colors and ON/OFF printing/embossing. Rated up to 10 A at 250 VAC according to IEC and 15 A at 250 VAC according to UL/CSA.

Link to DG11 Datasheet; link to DG12 Datasheet; link to V-Lock Power Cord Set Datasheet.