Power FET/driver/logic-input ICs operate at 700 V

Navitas Semiconductor announced that its GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology has been upgraded to increase efficiency, power density, and access to additional fast-charger markets.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings, and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast, and efficient performance. Over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported field failures.

The ‘voltage rating’ of NV613x and NV615x GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense has been upgraded from 650V to 700V for continuous operation and is rated at 800V for transient conditions. Increased voltage-rating enables more-efficient power transformer circuit designs and higher capabilities for areas of the world with unreliable, widely-varying power grids with extreme voltage spikes. Autonomous system-level monitoring and reaction ensure ‘detect and protect’ within 30 ns – 10x faster than for discrete implementations.

Updated datasheets and reliability reports are available immediately to customers and design partners under NDA.