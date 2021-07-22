Power IC hosts 650-V GaN FET, integrated driver

Tagore Technology announces the introduction of the TP44200NM 650V Gallium Nitride Power FET with an integrated driver IC in a compact 22 pin, 5mm x 7mm QFN package. The new device offers low RDS(ON) of 180mOhm and fast switching to deliver a highly efficient, low-cost power solution in a small footprint for a variety of applications requiring high power density including USB-PD charger, server, and telecom AC-DC power supplies, power factor correction (PFC) converter.

The TP44200NM Power IC has 650V E-mode GaN Power FET, driver, UVLO, and high DV/DT immunity with and without supply – all monolithically integrated on GaN-on-Si substrate. The device has low propagation delay for high-frequency applications and slew rate control through an external resistor.