Power IC with integrated transformer reduces power supply volumes by up to 80%

Texas Instruments introduced the first integrated circuit (IC) developed with a new proprietary integrated transformer technology: a 500-mW high-efficiency isolated DC/DC converter with the industry’s lowest electromagnetic interference (EMI), the UCC12050. Its 2.65-mm height enables designers to reduce their solution volume by as much as 80% compared to discrete solutions and 60% compared to power modules – with twice the efficiency of competing devices. Built for industrial performance, the UCC12050’s 5-kVrms reinforced isolation and 1.2-kVrms working voltage protect against high-voltage spikes in systems such as industrial transport, grid infrastructure and medical equipment.

TI’s breakthrough integrated transformer technology enables high-density isolated DC/DC power conversion, while maintaining low EMI. The single-package, surface-mount architecture gives designers an easy-to-use, low-profile IC that reduces the bill of materials (BOM), and efficiently operates across a wide temperature range. An EMI-optimized, low capacitance transformer and quiet control scheme streamline EMI compliance while providing a reliable solution with options for reinforced or basic isolation. Download the white paper, “Power Through the Isolation Barrier: The Landscape of Isolated DC/DC Bias Power Supplies” to learn more about this new family of reinforced isolated DC/DC bias supplies.

TI will demonstrate the UCC12050 in booth No. 1001 at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 15-19, 2020.

This new high-density isolated power converter, the latest industry-leading device in TI’s power-management portfolio, offers small size and ease of use for any industrial application requiring isolation. Additionally, the new UCC12040 provides all of the same benefits with 3-kVrms basic isolation.

The UCC12050 and UCC12040 are available in volume production from TI and authorized distributors in a 16-pin, 10.3-mm-by-10.3-mm-by-2.65-mm SOIC package. Pricing starts at US$3.90 and US$3.15, respectively, in 1,000-unit quantities. Engineers can evaluate this product with the UCC12050EVM-022 evaluation module, available on TI.com for US$99.