Power inductors feature low DC resistance

Bourns, Inc. announced its HRP3822X and HRP5022X Series Shielded Power Inductors. These very high current power inductors feature low DCR and shielded construction for low radiation. Designed to help maintain stable current flow and enhance efficiency in high power applications, Bourns new shielded power inductors are optimal current management solutions for today’s industrial high current filters, high current battery charging, and DC-DC converters.

In addition, the Bourns Model HRP3822X and HRP5022X Series have a metal alloy powder core for high saturation current. The series feature an inductance range of 0.68 to 3.3 µH, with DCR from 0.11 to 0.42 mΩ and an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.

Bourns shielded power inductors are available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners, and are RoHS* compliant and halogen-free**.