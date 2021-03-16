Power inductors feature low radiation, low buzz noise and wide operating temperatures

Bourns, Inc. introduced three new AEC-Q200 compliant high currents shielded power inductor series. Helping to meet the high current density, high temperature, and reliability requirements for power management and EMI filtering in a variety of consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications, Bourns Model SRP1580CA, SRP1510CA, and SRP1513CA inductors offer high current capacity, compact size, high operating frequency, and a high operating temperature range.

The three new AEC-Q200 compliant inductor series are manufactured with flat wire and Bourns’ uniquely formulated metal alloy powder core using a molded construction manufacturing process. This process enables a superior magnetically shielded construction that offers low DC resistance, high heating/saturation current, low buzz noise, and excellent temperature stability for low magnetic field radiation. In addition, all of the new models are built with flat enameled coated wire with a self-lead terminal for ultra-low DC resistance. Plus, the new high current shielded inductors have an operating temperature range of -55 to +155 °C and are designed with the same 16.5 x 15.5 mm interchangeable footprint.

The new Bourns Model SRP1580CA, SRP1510CA, and SRP1513CA series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.