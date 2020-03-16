Power inductors target high-current-density high-temp apps

Bourns, Inc. announced the addition of nine new series to its SRP series power inductor line. These new Model SRP inductor families are designed to meet high current and low radiation requirements in a small form factor. Bourns’ latest inductors feature a coil that is wound with either round or flat wire completely press-molded with an iron-based magnetic metal alloy powder core. This type of construction delivers magnetic shielding, high current capability, compact size, low buzz noise and excellent temperature stability.

Bourns Model SRP1040VA and SRP6030VA inductors are built with a new metal alloy powder formulation and round enamel-coated copper wire. The company’s innovative metal alloy powder formulation allows an elevated operating temperature of 180 °C (including self-heating). This makes these AEC-Q200 compliant inductors ideal for many high-temperature environments and high-reliability designs that include LED lighting, DC/DC converters and power supplies. Inductance ratings offered range from 0.47 – 22 µH.

The Bourns Model SRP4018FA Series is also AEC-Q200 compliant, and uses a flat enamel-coated copper wire in a self-lead terminal construction that provides exceedingly-low DC resistance. Offering lower DC resistance means that the inductor dissipates less power during operation especially at higher current and switching frequencies, thereby allowing a DC/DC converter to achieve higher power efficiency. This model series features an inductance range of 0.33 – 1.2 µH and an operating temperature range of –55 to +155 °C. Because the Model SRP4018FA Series is AEC-Q200 compliant, it is an optimal choice for a broad range of applications that require both high power efficiency and higher reliability.

In addition, Models SRP1245C, SRP1265C, SRP3012C, SRP3020C, SRP5020C and SRP5030C also offer high inductance selection based on their round enamel-coated copper wire construction. These models are commercial grade giving OEMs a cost-effective solution for high-volume consumer electronics applications when an AEC-Q200 compliant inductor is not required. These models feature an inductance range of 0.1 – 33 µH and an operating temperature range of –40 to +125 °C.

Available now, all nine new Bourns inductor model series are RoHS compliant and halogen free.