Power integrity analysis software handlesTSMC N7, N5 process technologies

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its new mPower solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital, and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for TSMC’s N7 and N5 process technologies.

The significant power and performance advancements of TSMC’s N7 and N5 processes make them ideal for next-generation mobile, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and network connectivity designs, as well as other high-performance digital and mixed-signal applications.

Siemens’ mPower integrated circuit (IC) power integrity verification solution supports analog, digital, and mixed-signal designs, while enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM), and voltage drop (IR) analysis.