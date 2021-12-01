Power line communication modem ICs target low-cost system monitoring apps

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the R9A06G061 power line communication (PLC) modem IC. The R9A06G061 delivers high-speed communication at up to 1 Mbps over long distances of a kilometer or more, without the need for relays, expanding the range of practical applications for PLC. Optimized analog peripheral functions reduce the number of external components required, allowing for less expensive and more compact systems. With this combination, the new R9A06G061 is ideally suited for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control, lighting system control in office buildings, and string monitoring and power conditioner control in solar power systems. Since it does not require the installation of dedicated cables, the R9A06G061 can enable low-cost system monitoring in applications such as monitoring of cellular antennas or motor monitoring in submersible pumps.

While Renesas’ current R9A06G037 PLC modem IC supports the G3-PLC, PRIME, and Meters and More standards and can be used to implement large-scale multi-hop networks with mesh topology, the new R9A06G061 is designed specifically for configuring simple peer-to-peer (P2P) networks with a bus or star topology. Improved transmission drive capability enables designers to increase the number of devices that can be connected twofold to more than 200 without the use of additional line drivers. In addition, the IC’s superior noise tolerance makes it suitable for a wide range of applications and environments.

Renesas also released evaluation kits for AC and DC power lines, respectively. These evaluation kits, along with tools for evaluating communication performance that runs on a PC, support communication characteristics evaluation, error analysis, and troubleshooting. Renesas provides both the evaluation software and a variety of documentation to enable developers to immediately begin development and debugging. Design data for the hardware of the evaluation kits are available upon request in order to support more rapid product development.

Renesas has combined the R9A06G061 with complementary analog and power offerings that work together seamlessly to create Winning Combinations for a variety of applications. An example of one of these Winning Combinations includes Hi-Speed and Long-Distance Power Line Communication Unit for AC line / DC Line that also combines AC/DC and DC/DC converters. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products.

The R9A06G061 ICs and evaluation kits are available now.