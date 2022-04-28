Power line EMI filters reduce EMI emissions in MRI shielded rooms

ITG Electronics has introduced a series of UL and cUL Listed MRI Room Power Line EMI Filters that significantly reduce EMI emissions in MRI Shielded Rooms. Designed to eliminate interference with MRI scanning equipment, the range comes in single, two- and three-line varieties.

The single-line F1770, two-line F2771 and F3772, and three-line EMI filters are designed to provide 100dB attenuation at 5MHz to 10Ghz. The MRI Room filters are provided with a removable cover for input and pre-installed wires for the output connection. Filter boxes are supplied with a threaded pipe for filter installation through the shielded room, providing maximum isolation between the input and output terminations.

ITG Electronics’ MRI Room EMI filters are rated 250VAC and 480 VAC line to line, with 50/60 Hz available from 1 A through 50 A-rated currents at 60°C ambient temperature. The dielectric withstanding voltage is 2,250 VDC on each line to the ground, before installing any discharge resistors.

MRI Room Data line filters also are available upon request.