Power line filters mitigate EMI

Bourns, Inc. announced the expansion of its line filter product line with a new series that features a wide inductance and impedance range and frequency up to 300 MHz. Bourns SRF9005A Series line filters are automotive grade and AEC-Q200 compliant, and are designed to meet critical EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) suppression requirements in a variety of consumer, industrial and automotive systems.

Bourns new line filters are constructed with a ferrite toroid core, delivering high impedance over a broad frequency range to suppress EMI coming into or leaving the system. They are also excellent common-mode power choke solutions for eliminating noise with features that include a current rating up to 1.6 A, an inductance range of 10 to 6500 µH, and an operating temperature range of -40 to +105 °C.

The Bourns SRF9005A Series line filters are available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners, and are RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.