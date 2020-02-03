Power management IC optimized for i.MX 8M Nano application processors

Rohm Semiconductor announced the availability of a highly integrated and efficient power management IC (PMIC), BD71850MWV, optimized for NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 8M Nano family of application processors, which features exceptional computing, and audio performance.

It is the latest addition to ROHM’s growing portfolio of PMICs designed for NXP’s i.MX application processors. With the BD71837AMWV for i.MX 8M Quad and Dual applications processors and the BD71847AMWV for i.MX 8M Mini family application processors, ROHM offers power solutions for all members of the i.MX 8M series.

i.MX 8M Nano applications processors allow customers to incorporate a voice interface to audio streaming devices at minimal cost. They integrate up to four Arm Cortex-A53 cores operating at up to 1.5GHz along with an Arm Cortex-M7 that operates at up to 750 MHz for low standby power consumption. In addition, support for advanced audio functions and various high-speed interfaces makes the i.MX 8M Nano ideal for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications.

Leveraging ROHM’s expertise in analog power and advanced BCD process, BD71850MWV integrates all power rails required by the processor as well as power supplies for DDR and common system IO. In addition to DC/DC converters with industry-leading efficiency of 95%, the PMIC features programmable power sequencer for flexible power control and management, seamless hardware control interface to i.MX 8M Nano, buffered sleep clock, protection functions, etc.

The high level of integration, customizations for i.MX 8M Nano applications processors, and programmability help to shorten development time, to lower system BOM cost and to minimize the solution footprint. This product is the only* PMIC mounted on the i.MX 8M Nano processor evaluation kit by NXP semiconductors, allowing users to immediately evaluate the operation with the processor.

ROHM will continue to expand its product portfolio to support future members of the i.MX 8M family while offering optimized solutions for different applications and market segments.