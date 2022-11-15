Power management IC optimized for OLED screens

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company has launched its first Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) for IT devices equipped with OLED screens.

A PMIC is a core component to supply power to electronic devices. It plays an increasingly important role as the battery life of handheld IT devices like laptops and tablets is highly dependent on power efficiency.

Based on Magnachip’s integrated power IC technology, this newly-designed PMIC communicates with a system by using an Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C). Therefore, it can control functions such as output voltage control, ON/OFF block, output voltage sequence management, protection circuit fault flag, and switching frequency transition — all of which offer seamless connectivity and outstanding performance.

The fast transient response of this PMIC supports a variable refresh rate. This allows a screen to adjust how often it refreshes the image to match the frame rate without user input. This feature greatly reduces power consumption and enables a smooth and comfortable viewing experience for games and high-quality videos at refresh rates of 60Hz~240Hz.

In addition, the power circuit can be simple and compact. This new IC incorporates one boost regulator for the power supply to source and gate drivers, one low dropout (LDO) regulator, two voltage reference operational amplifiers, three negative output LDO regulators, three high-current buck regulators for power supply to a timing controller, and two operational amplifiers for the gamma buffer. This level of integration results in smaller and faster electronic circuits. Engineered with strong circuit protection, this PMIC also provides over-voltage protection, short circuit protection, thermal shutdown, under-voltage lockout, over-current detection, over-current shutdown, and clamping circuit.

Omdia estimates that the OLED panel shipments for laptops will grow 44.3% annually from 6.3 million substrates in 2022 to 39.2 million substrates by 2027. The research firm also expects that OLED panels for tablet PCs will be shipped from 3.9 million substrates this year to 24.2 million substrates in 2027.