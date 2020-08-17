Power management ICs optimized for automotive computing platforms

Dialog Semiconductor plc announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Renesas Electronics Corporation by introducing its power management IC (PMIC) solutions for the R-Car M3 and R-Car E3 automotive computing platforms.

Building on the collaboration between the two companies on the Renesas’ R-Car Gen 2 and R-Car H3 platforms, the power solutions for the R-Car M3 and R-Car E3 platform include the DA9063-A system PMIC and the DA9224-A sub PMIC. Each device is precisely configured to meet the specific power rail requirements including voltage levels, peak currents, and power sequencing for delivering an “exact fit” power solution.

Dialog’s highly integrated PMICs are extremely efficient, resulting in the smallest form factor at a low bill of materials (BoM) cost, while easing thermal design complexity, a critical factor in the adverse temperature environments of automotive systems.

The unique partitioning of system-level power delivery into highly configurable system PMICs and sub-PMICs enables the scalability and flexibility of Dialog’s power management solutions. A wide variety of SoC system power specifications can be easily met using the same PMIC devices, allowing designers to optimize their power requirements throughout the design process. This delivers the most energy-efficient, high-performance product for the specific end application.

The DA9063-A system PMIC and the DA9224-A sub-PMIC feature significant scalability and flexibility advantages while distributing heat dissipation in elevated temperature environments. The built-in configurability engines provide system designers with the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal and system control challenges. An intuitive GUI (Smart Canvas) simplifies the customization to achieve an “exact fit” power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design.

All devices are available as full AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified devices.