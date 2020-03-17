Power module achieves 98 percent efficiency with GaN FETS

Transphorm Inc. today confirmed that Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric Co., Ltd (HZZH) has developed an ultra-efficient, GaN-based power module. The 3 kW ZHR483KS uses Transphorm’s GaN devices to reach 98 percent efficiency, making it the telecommunications industry’s most efficient GaN-powered module to date. Original design manufacturers (ODMs) can swap the ZHR483KS—which offers standardized output connector configurations—with existing same-wattage power modules to achieve a high reliability, higher performing solution at a lower overall system cost.

The ZHR483KS is HZZH’s first GaN-based power solution and is the flagship product for a new product line. The module’s input voltage ranges from 85 V to 264 V, while its output voltage ranges from 42 V to 58 V. Transphorm’s TPH3205WS GaN devices are used in an interleaved bridgeless totem-pole PFC to achieve 98 percent efficiency at half load. The GaN devices lower the power module’s switching and driving losses, leading to the ZHR483KS outperforming preceding modules that used superjunction Silicon MOSFETs.

“We sought a power transistor that would enable us to develop a more efficient yet cost-effective solution for our customers,” said Dr. Guo, CTO, HZZH. “We considered Silicon Carbide devices but could not achieve the desired advantages at low voltages. We then vetted several GaN manufacturers’ devices, and ultimately selected Transphorm’s GaN FETs due to their reliability, device cost, and simple implementation.”

Transphorm’s GaN FETs are two-chip normally-off devices available in standard TO-XXX packages and PQFN modules that can be driven with common off-the-shelf drivers. The current Gen III family offers the GaN semiconductor industry’s highest threshold voltage at 4 V and highest gate robustness at ±20 V. These features enable customers to easily design in highly reliable GaN solutions to gain the technology’s high-power density benefits.

The ZHR483KS is currently in production.