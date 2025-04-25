Power module delivers 12 A in compact 5.8 × 4.9 × 1.6 mm package

Microchip Technology announces the IN buck converter and support for I2C and PMBus interfaces. Microchip Technology announces the MCPF1412 , a highly efficient and fully integrated point-of-load 12A power module with a 16V Vbuck converter and support for IC and PMBus interfaces.

The MCPF1412 power module is designed to deliver superior performance and reliability, ensuring efficient power conversion and reduced energy loss. Its compact form factor of 5.8 mm × 4.9 mm × 1.6 mm and innovative Land Grid Array (LDA) package significantly reduce the required board space by over 40% compared to traditional discrete solutions. This reduction in size, coupled with enhanced reliability and minimized PCB switching and RF noise, positions the MCPF1412 as a leading industry device.

The MCPF1412M06 is a versatile device that offers significant flexibility for configuration and system monitoring through the I2C and PMBus interfaces. Additionally, it supports standalone operation without a digital interface, allowing designers to easily configure output voltages using simple resistor divider adjustments and monitor the system via the Power Good output.

Other key features of the MCPF1412 include multiple diagnostic functions such as over-temperature, over-current, and over-voltage protection for improved performance and reliability. The operating temperature range is TJ −40°C to +125°C. An on-board embedded EEPROM is available for programming the default power-up configuration.

Microchip offers a wide range of DC-DC power modules with input voltages from 5.5-70V, available in ultra-compact, rugged, and thermally enhanced packaging to improve high power density.

The MCPF1412 is supported by the EV37R94A Evaluation Board and GUI to help developers evaluate their design.

The MCPF1412 is available for $5.10 each in 10,000-unit quantities.