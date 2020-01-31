Power module produces 6 kVdc from 24 Vdc

XP Power announced the launch of a new 30 Watt DC-DC power module that can generate up to 6kVDC from a single 24VDC input. The HRL30 series provides an accurate high voltage output for a wide variety of applications, including scientific and semiconductor uses.

With 22 voltage models in the series, a wide range of fully controllable outputs from 0-200VDC to 0-6kVDC are available in both positive and negative polarities. The wide input range of 22 to 30V allows the module to be powered by the 24V rail commonly available in industrial equipment, while an inbuilt precision +5VDC reference provides a stable supply to control the high voltage output. Excellent line/load regulation (0.01%) and low ripple/noise (<0.05%) ensure a stable output voltage.

Both the output current and voltage are fully programmable over the full range (0 to 100%) and the module includes voltage and current monitor outputs for remote monitoring and ease of integration into systems.

Modules in the HRL30 series operate across the temperature range -40°C to +70°C. The baseplate cooled package, along with unique design and manufacturing techniques and a typical 85% efficiency ensure superior thermal performance in even the most demanding applications.

The rugged device includes arc, short-circuit, overload and thermal protection safeguarding the device itself and the equipment it is installed in. Devices in the HRL30 series are designed to meet EN 60950 and EN62368 and are suited to applications such as mass spectrometry, electrostatic chucks, photomultiplier tubes, E-beam/ion beam, electrophoresis, scanning electron microscopes and capacitor charging.

The HRL30 series is available from Digi-Key, element14, Farnell, Mouser, Newark, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and offers a three-year warranty.