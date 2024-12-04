Continue to Site

Power MOSFET achieves 0.34 mΩ on resistance

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new 40 V TrenchFET Gen V n-channel power MOSFET in the PowerPAK 10×12 package with best-in-class on-resistance. Compared to competing devices in the same footprint, the Vishay Siliconix SiJK140E slashes on-resistance by 32 % while offering 58 % lower on-resistance than 40 V MOSFETs in the TO-263-7L.

With on-resistance down to 0.34 mΩ typical at 10 V, the device released minimizes power losses from conduction to increase efficiency while improving thermal performance with a low RthJC of 0.21 °C/W typical. By allowing designers to utilize one device instead of two in parallel to achieve the same low on-resistance, the SiJK140E also improves reliability and mean time between failures (MTBF).

The MOSFET features a bond-wireless (BWL) design that minimizes parasitic inductance while maximizing current capability. While TO-263-7L solutions in bond-wired (BW) packages are limited to currents of 200 A, the SiJK140E offers a continuous drain current up to 795 A for increased power density while providing a robust SOA capability. Occupying an area of 120 mm2, the device’s PowerPAK 10×12 package saves 27 % PCB space compared to the TO-263-7L while offering a 50 % lower profile.

The SiJK140E is ideal for synchronous rectification, hot swap switching, and OR-ing functionality. Typical applications will include motor drive controls, power tools, welding equipment, plasma cutting machines, battery management systems, robotics, and 3D printers. To avoid shoot-through in these products, the standard-level FET offers a high threshold voltage of 2.4Vgs. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the MOSFET is 100 % Rg and UIS tested.

Samples and production quantities of the SiJK140E are available now, with lead times of 36 weeks.

