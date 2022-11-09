Power relays offer max switching currents from 5 A up to 40 A

CUI Devices’ Relays Group announced its continued product expansion with the addition of a new line of power relays. Ideal for high-level current switching in a range of industrial applications, measurement, and control equipment, and safety systems, CUI Devices’ power relays boast industry-best lead times and offer max switching currents from 5 A up to 40 A.
The PR family of power relays features SPST (1 Form A), SPDT (1 Form C), DPST (2 Form A), or DPDT (2 Form C) contact forms, a variety of contact ratings, and Ag Alloy overlay contact material. Housed in through-hole packages, the models carry max switching voltages up to 440 Vac or 120 Vdc, coil power ratings from 200 to 900 mW, and coil voltages of 5, 12, or 24 Vdc.
CUI Devices’ power relays are available immediately with prices starting at $0.70 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.