Power resistor dissipates up to 35 W

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that it has extended its D2TO35 series of surface-mount thick film power resistors with a new AEC-Q200 qualified device that delivers higher pulse absorption up to 15 J/0.1 s. Offered in the TO-263 (D²PAK) package, the Vishay Sfernice D2TO35H provides high power dissipation of 35 W at a +25 °C case temperature.

The Automotive Grade device released features a unique design that provides 30 % higher energy absorption than the standard D2TO35 resistor for enhanced protection against short transient pulses. The result is a more stable operation in high-stress environments, reducing the risk of failure and improving overall system reliability while requiring fewer components to save board space, simplify layouts, and reduce overall solution costs.

The D2TO35H offers high temperature operation to +175 °C; a broad range of resistance values from 1 Ω to 14 kΩ, with tolerances down to ± 2 %; and thermal resistance of 4.28 °C/W. The device will serve as the active discharge, discharge, or precharge resistor for controls, 48 V board nets, BMS, fuel cells, and on-board chargers for HEVs, EVs, and low speed electric vehicles; energy monitoring and metering systems; agricultural vehicles and farm equipment; industrial motor drives, welding equipment, and power tools; and military weapons guidance systems.

The RoHS-compliant resistor offers a non-inductive design and is solder reflow secure at 270 °C/10 s.

Samples and production quantities of the D2TO35H are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.