Power stage IC handles 48-V dc-dc conversion via GaN technology

EPC announces the introduction of an 80 V, 12.5 A power stage integrated circuit designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in motor drives for e-mobility.

The EPC2152 is a single-chip driver plus eGaN FET half-bridge power stage using EPC’s proprietary GaN IC technology. Input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging and gate drive buffer circuits along with eGaN output FETs configured as a half-bridge are integrated within a monolithic chip. This results in a chip-scale LGA form factor device that measures only 3.9 mm x 2.6 mm x 0.63 mm.

When operated in a 48 V to 12 V buck converter at 1 MHz switching frequency, the EPC2152 ePower Stage achieves a peak efficiency above 96% with a solution that is 33% smaller in size on the printed circuit board (PCB) compared to an equivalent multi-chip discrete implementation.

The EPC2152 is the first offering in what will be a wide-range family of integrated power stages available in chip scale package (CSP) as well as multi-chip quad flat modules (QFM). Within a year the family will fill out with products capable of operating at high frequency up to 3 to 5 MHz range as well as high current from 15 A to 30 A per power stage.

This family of products makes it easy for designers to take advantage of the significant performance improvements made possible with GaN technology. Integrated devices in a single chip are easier to design, easier to layout, easier to assemble, save space on the PCB, and increase efficiency.

The EPC90120 development board is a 80 V maximum device voltage, 12.5 A maximum output current, half bridge featuring the EPC2152 Integrated ePower™ Stage. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation of the EPC2152 Integrated ePower Stage.

Price and Availability

The EPC2152 ePower Stage is priced at $5.03 each in 1Ku volumes. The EPC90120 development board is price at $123.75 each. The EPC2152 and EPC90120 are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at http://www.digikey.com/Suppliers/us/Efficient-Power-Conversion.page?lang=en