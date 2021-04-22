Power-stage reference boards handle rotary refrigerator compressors

Infineon Technologies AG introduces two new reference boards designed for rotary refrigerator compressors. Both boards are turnkey solutions for low power compressors that can be easily copied by customers to build final mass-production application boards. Since the design of the reference boards is system tested developers can drastically reduce their own system development time.

The REF_Fridge_D11T_MOS is a ready-to-use three-phase inverter including the iMOTION Smart Driver IMD111T-6F040 and the 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 super junction MOSFET IPN60R1K0PFD7S. The board provides an easy-to-use power stage based on the iMOTION smart driver that combines ready-to-use FOC motor control algorithms with a 600 V phase gate driver in the LQFP-40 package. It also includes the discrete CoolMOS super junction MOSFET with the lowest Q RR, ESD protection, and a compact SOT-223 surface mounted device (SMD) package. The board can be easily interfaced through iMOTION Link and enables the best light-load efficiency as well as a compact design.

The reference design REF_Fridge_C101T_IM231 is ideal for customers aiming for a higher level of integration and a reduced footprint. The board combines a digital motor control IC (iMOTION) IMC101T-T038 with a three-phase CIPOS Micro intelligent power module based on a 6 A, 600 V IGBT. This combination provides a fully-featured compact inverter solution for low-power motor drive applications. Furthermore, it enables BOM count and PCB size reduction and improves reliability.

The REF_Fridge_C101T_IM231 and the REF_Fridge_D11T_MOS are now available.