Power stages target multiphase VR regulators powering high-performance GPUs, CPUs

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced a new series of Smart Power Stages (SPS) targeting multiphase VR regulators powering high-performance GPU and CPU in desktop Add-In Graphics Cards (AICs), gaming laptops, servers, data storage, artificial intelligence, and networking equipment.

The AOZ527xQI series uses AOS’s latest generation of a flexible smart driver IC and Gen Alpha MOSFET technology to provide benchmark performance in an industry-standard 5mm x 6mm QFN package. The series comprises three DC current levels for multiphase voltage regulator optimization.

An SPS provides current monitoring (IMON) and temperature monitoring (TMON) information. The IMON function is used to replace traditional DCR sensing schemes with improved accuracy and eliminates the external components needed for DCR sensing and tuning. The TMON pin doubles as a fault pin, reporting the power stage temperature by outputting an analog voltage of 8mV/°C. The TMON pin is an open-drain output that pulls high in the event of a fault.

The AOZ527xQI uses a highly flexible and configurable driver IC to make this SPS compatible with many multiphase controllers in the market. It includes protection features such as Over-Current Protection (OCP), Over-Temperature Protection (OTP), High-Side FET Source Detect (HSD), and Pre-Over-Voltage Protection (Pre-OVP). While AOS follows the industry standard 5 x 6 common footprint for a smart power stage, AOS’s SPS also features a unique dynamic control of OCP threshold settings and Zero-Cross Detect (ZCD) light load operation. AOS SPS series offers both performance and robustness to support high peak currents common in servers, high-performance GPU, and AI applications. This performance is guaranteed, and all devices in this family feature high peak current capability, up to 150A for 10us and 100A for 10ms.

The AOZ527xQI family of SPS supports both servers, AI, and GPU add-in card (12V input) as well as gaming laptop (20V input) input voltage operating range. Three performance levels (60A, 70A, and 90A) allow tradeoffs in the current/phase and number of phases.

The AOZ527xQI series is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price in 1,000 pieces quantities is $1.75 for AOZ5277QI, $1.84 for AOZ5279QI, $2.43 for AOZ5273QI, and $2.83 for AOZ5276QI.