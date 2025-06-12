Power supplies boast programmable voltage control 0 to 105% and current control from 0 to 110%

XP Power continues to make high power flexible for ease of integration across multiple platforms by extending the reach of its HPT5K0 series with the addition of 400VDC and 800VDC models. These new additions cater to engineers designing at higher voltages, including battery charging, renewable energy, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

All the models in the HPT5K0 series of programmable, scalable, and configurable AC-DC power supplies, which now spans from 48VDC to 800VDC, deliver 5kW of output power from a 3-phase, three-wire and earth, 180VAC to 528VAC input. This simplifies installation as there is no need for a neutral connection, which is often unavailable in industrial applications. The safety interlock feature provides enhanced safety by providing a safety-stop control that is independent of software, with signal inputs & outputs ready for integration with an industrial safety controller.

The HPT5K0 supports I²C, RS232 & RS485 serial buses with multiple digital protocols including PMBus™, CANopen, Modbus, and SCPI. The ability to programme constant voltage from 0 to 105% and constant current from 0 to 110% offers design flexibility, accommodating a wide range of loads. Furthermore, the firmware can be configured through the graphical user interface (GUI), which allows for application design flexibility and tailored system integration, adapting to specific user needs.

The extensive in-built user-defined monitoring and digital controls, such as active current sharing, remote on/off, and AC/DC OK signals, contribute to an optimised system design, which can lead to reduced maintenance and operating costs, streamlining the overall efficiency of operations. Moreover, the provision of fully isolated digital communication ensures both equipment and user safety, while also enhancing the reliability of the system.

The active current sharing capability up to 25kW facilitates easy scalability, making it more straightforward to cater to higher power applications without significant redesign or investment. Additionally, achieving up to 94% efficiency in operation for reduced waste heat dissipation helps to minimise operating costs, making the system not only effective but also economical in the long run.

XP Power conducts extensive verification testing and quality controls to ensure long-lasting reliability. The HPT5K0 meets EN61000-4 immunity for greater reliability in harsh electrical environments and complies with the EN55032 EMC standards for conducted (Class B) and radiated (Class A) emissions. These and industrial safety certifications help ease system integration, speeding up the process of obtaining system-level approvals.

The HPT5K0 is priced from $2471.87 for 500+ pcs orders, and all series are available from Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, RS, TRC Electronics, or direct from XP Power with a 3-year warranty.