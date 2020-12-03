Power supplies offer titanium efficiency for datacenter, ICT apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the TET1500 Series power supply for servers, routers, network switches, and other high availability applications such as storage appliances. This Titanium efficiency 1500 W power supply converts standard AC or high-voltage DC (HVDC) into a main 12 Vdc output for powering intermediate bus architectures in information and communications technology (ICT) equipment.

The HVDC option enables design engineers to specify the same power supply for deployment in environments from enterprises to traditional datacenters. The HVDC input option can also be used to power redundant equipment powered from battery backups, DC generators, or renewable energy sources.

Built-in black box recorder functionality continually monitors the power supply and can be used to speed up root cause analysis in the event of any issues during operation. Operational data is saved into non-volatile memory in case of a critical event, which can then be accessed via the I2C serial interface using the industry-standard Power Management Bus protocol. This interface also enables digital control of remote set-up and monitoring and can be used with the Bel Power Solutions I2C Utility, a free graphical user interface.

Power factor correction is digitally controlled using a state-of-the-art digital signal processing algorithm to optimize efficiency and provide a unity power factor over a wide operating range. All models offer overvoltage, overtemperature, overcurrent, overpower, and short circuit protection. Standard or reverse airflow options are also available. Parallel operation with active analog current sharing eliminates the need for additional components when multiple units are needed for very high current applications. These hot-swappable and hot-standby power supplies support N+1 redundant architecture. All AC-input models in the range offer low total harmonic current distortion (iTHD).

The TET1500 Series is available from Digi-Key, Mouser, and Arrow Electronics.