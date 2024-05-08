Power supply expanded to include 60kW water-cooled option

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has added a fully water-cooled 60 kW option to its Ascent Arc Management System (AMS) family of DC generators for the precise control of film quality and repeatability, extending the industry-leading system with the most advanced software capabilities and the ability to operate in harsh environments. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has added a fully water-cooled 60 kW option to its Ascent Arc Management System (AMS) family of DC generators for the precise control of film quality and repeatability, extending the industry-leading system with the most advanced software capabilities and the ability to operate in harsh environments.

Delivering accurate, stable, and repeatable power, the Ascent AMS II supports new materials and cathode design process innovation and enables customers to maximize productivity and reduce cost as thin film deposition areas grow. Its fully water-cooled design optimizes reliability as it keeps external debris from industrial processes out of the power supply enclosure. The expanded operating range of Ascent AMS II increases process capability. It also fulfills global most input requirements with a single part number – simplifying tool installation.

Embedded PowerInsight by Advanced Energy software provides actionable intelligence that can be applied to optimize processes for improved throughput and yield, as well as reduce unplanned equipment downtime.

Ascent AMS II is ideal for physical vapor deposition (PVD) processes for thin films on flat panel displays, glass, solar and other industrial coating applications. This platform can be used directly in DC processes or combined with Advanced Energy’s Ascent DMS (dual-magnetron sputtering) for bipolar DC processes.

The 60 kW Ascent AMS II power supply is on display at AE’s booth (#1003) at the 67th annual Society of Vacuum Coaters (SVC) Technical Conference in Chicago taking place this week.