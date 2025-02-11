Power-supply modules offer numerous power and cooling options

XP Power introduces the CCR range of compact, low-profile (25.4mm) AC-DC power supplies with flexible cooling options and power ratings from 110W to 420W, allowing more efficient use of space within the end equipment. Approved for use in medical and industrial applications, the high-efficiency and high-power density units feature a baseplate-cooled design that ensures effective thermal management and quiet operation for noise-sensitive applications, even in sealed enclosure environments. These features lead to power supplies with longer lifespans that require less maintenance and service, which can significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

The CCR range is compliant for medical applications to IEC60601-1 Ed. 4 with primary to secondary isolation at 4000VAC (2 x MOPPs) and 1 x MOOP from primary to earth (1800VAC) and secondary to earth (1500VAC). Combined with low earth (<300µA) and patient (<75µA) leakage currents, the CCR range is ideal for easy integration into body-floating (BF) rated medical devices, including respiratory care, imaging, patient monitoring, and patient treatment. Industrial applications include process control, test & measurement, and industrial printing.

The CCR range accepts a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264VAC for global use and covers the common single rail outputs from 12VDC to 54VDC. Depending on the chosen cooling option – convection, conduction, or forced air – power ratings are CCR200 (110W/170W/200W), CCR300 (160W/250W/300W), and CCR420 (280W/350W/420W), respectively. All models have overvoltage protection, overload protection, and short circuit protection with trip and restart as standard, as well as over-temperature protection with auto reset. Featuring Class B conducted and radiated emissions, the CCR range eliminates the need for external filtering. The units offer high efficiencies of up to 94% minimizing waste heat, and can operate in ambient temperatures from -40°C to up to +80°C with appropriate derating above +50°C.

The CCR200 is priced from $77.22 for 500+ pcs orders and all series are available from Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark, RS, TRC Electronics or direct from XP Power with a 3-year warranty.