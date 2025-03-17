Power switch control and protection platform debuts with direct digital control

Amber Semiconductor, Inc. is showcasing its latest breakthroughs at APEC 2025, including its first commercial semiconductor line for AC to DC power conversion. This new offline AC-DC conversion product offers major size reduction and design-in simplification. Production samples will be available to Alpha customers in Q2 2025 with broader EVK availability in Q3 2025.

AmberSemi will also showcase its Power Switch Control and Protection Platform, a first-of-its-kind power switching and protection device enabled by direct digital control and precision sensing, delivering intelligent control and fast protection for higher reliability and better uptime. Evaluation samples will be available in the second half of 2025 for key customer testing and requirements refinement, with the commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026.

In addition to its booth presence, AmberSemi’s CEO, Thar Casey, will deliver a technology presentation in the main theater, which will be open to all attendees. Mr. Casey will present details of their recently announced initiative for a 50VDC to 0.8VDC solution for data centers, delivering power directly to the AI GPU and GPU chips. The presentation will be on Tuesday, March 18, at 3:45 PM ET in Theater 1 on the main show floor.