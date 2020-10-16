Power transistors drive 5G cells

The single QPD0005 and dual QPD0405 power transistors from Qorvo provide the power needed to drive cellular antennas.

For RF/wireless designs needing power transistors, Qorvo has released the QPD0005 and QPD0405 power transistors.

Based on gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon carbide (SiC) processes, the transistors cover 2.5 GHz to 5 GHz and 4.4 GHz to 5 GHz, respectively. These frequencies cover some of the cellular frequency range 1 (FR1) cellular bands and are designed for macro cells, microcells, and small cells that need amplifiers to drive active and MIMO antennas.

The QPD0405 is a dual-transistor device capable of producing 2×20 W with 15.4 dB gain at the 3-dB point of its frequency range. The QPD0005 pumps out 8/7 W at 3.6 GHz with 18.8 dB gain.

Because 5G needs better amplifier efficiency, Qorvo provides an application note and video that explain thermal issues with GaN devices and how to design for them.