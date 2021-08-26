Current probe kit facilitates safe 480-V panel connected load studies

The CCPK-6 Cabinet Current Probe Kit enables routine panel capacity studies to be performed in 480-V panels – without the need to open or power down the panel. The kit includes a four-phase, 6-in-diameter MicroFlex current probe assembly rated at 4,000 A, a thru-panel cabinet adapter/connector, and an exterior jumper cable to connect the METSyS logger to the cabinet connector plug. By facilitating the setup of the METSyS logger and POWERetc’s custom report generator package, the kit makes it easier to conduct Cal OSHPD (PIN 38 for medical facilities) and NEC 220.87 (Exception Method) connected load studies.

“Panel-capacity connected load studies that comply with NEC 220.87 or OSHPD studies in California medical facilities are very common – and challenging,” said Bruce Lonie, President of POWERetc. “Live panel setup of these tests requires use of PPE and, in many cases, powered-down setup isn’t even possible, particularly in hospital environments where critical loads are affected. Our new permanently-installed METSyS adapter kit allows facility personnel to safely and quickly conduct these studies without interrupting power.”

POWERetc is the exclusive North American distributor of the METSyS current logger. A single complete portable system along with multiple permanently-installed Current Probe Kits – one for each 480-V cabinet – will quickly pay for themselves in reduced service costs and power interruptions.

Price: $1,545 (Portable METSyS Logger System Package (Complete with METSyS logger, auxiliary power supply and four-Phase (3P+N) 4,000-A MicroFlex bundle – 6-in-diameter loop – also available with 2-in and 15-in-diameter loops) $425 – CCPK-6 (Cabinet Current Probe Kit with four-phase 6-in current loops.)