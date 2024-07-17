PPAP-compliant connectors for automotive industry available in right-angle and edge versions

Samtec, Inc. has expanded its A-Series family of connectors with new additions that include a Level 3 Product Part Approval Process (PPAP) package for automobile applications. The series, comprising over 100 connectors, is designed for space-constrained, rugged applications within vehicles. The latest additions include right-angle and edge connectors, addressing the needs of automotive lighting, infotainment, and power designs. Samtec also offers connector and cable products for EV charging infrastructure and C-V2X systems, as well as solutions for system debugging.

The A-series ERX8 RA (0.635 mm Edge Rate) and UMPX RA (2.00mm mPOWER) connectors feature right-angle configurations, providing engineers with flexibility in space-constrained designs, particularly for lighting and power applications. The new A-series versions of the Samtec MECF and MEC6 series, including Mini-Card and Generate series edge connectors, offer solutions for infotainment and traditional camera systems in vehicles.

Samtec has been developing high-speed products and services for two decades, which has led to their expansion into automotive and EV charging infrastructure markets. The company provides engineers with full turnkey solutions and design support for the entire signal chain, from IC through package, substrates, connectors, and cables.

Engineers can access product and application information, including downloadable 3D models, on the Samtec website, which features updated automotive applications industry pages. The Samtec Automotive Solutions Catalog is also available as a resource.