PPI adds smallest 100 nF RF capacitors

Passive Plus (PPI) has expanded its Broadband Capacitor line to include the industry’s smallest .010”x.005” Broadband part characterized for RF performance. The 01005BB104 series has been expanded and a new part is now offered with a 10V Rating. The 01005BB104MW100 (100nF) Broadband multilayer ceramic capacitor specifications.

Typical Applications include Optoelectronics / high-speed data, ROSA/TOSA (Transmit / Receive optical subassemblies), SONETS (Synchronous Optical Networks), Broadband test equipment, Broadband microwave, and millimeter wave amplifiers and oscillators.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, Passive Plus maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior RF, Microwave, and Broadband Components. Passive Plus works with requesting engineers to determine the best component for their applications.

Datasheets and Modelithics generated S-Parameter (S2P) Data can be found here. In addition, Passive Plus’ C.A.P. (Capacitor Application Program) is available here. C.A.P. allows engineers to insert capacitor requirements (Cap value, Frequency) to produce S-Parameter data, ESR, Q & Impedance Charts, and datasheets according to the engineer’s specifications.