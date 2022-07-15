Pre-assembled overmolded cables for M12 connectors

binder USA introduces pre-assembled and pre-tested overmolded cables for use with M12 connectors. The new ready-to-connect cables eliminate the need for single-core wiring, reducing errors and speeding up installations. They are essential to plug & play and plug & work solutions in M12 field installations. The cables are suitable for usage in industrial networks including CAN, Profibus, and Profinet.

Sensors and actuators have become essential to applications from factory automation to smart farming, greatly increasing the demand for industrial-grade connectivity between signal, data, power cables, and field devices. binder has developed a portfolio of ready-to-connect cables, versatile enough to meet a wide range of application needs. The company also offers ready-to-connect products for the standardized M8 form factor.

Product highlights:

Ready to connect

No single-core wiring

Wide range of connector codings¬

Pin count: 3 to 12

Straight or angled

Molded on one or both sides

binder USA LP

www.binder-usa.com