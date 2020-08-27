Precision GPS/GNSS receivers now come in module, boxed receiver formats

Septentrio announced an expansion of their SECORX-S product line. The multi-constellation multi-frequency GNSS receivers of the SECORX-S family offer a novel approach to GNSS positioning. They conveniently deliver sub-decimeter positioning right out of the box, without the need for any additional correction service subscription or maintenance.

Users benefit from always-on high accuracy provided by a PPP-RTK correction service integrated directly into Septentrio’s latest core GNSS technology. The SECORX-S product line, already known to offer top-performance GNSS OEM boards, now also offers a compact mosaic-SxTM module as well as a ruggedized receiver in an IP68 chassis, AsteRx SB-Sx .

By adding modules and boxed receivers to the SECORX-S product line Septentrio brings its innovative approach of plug-and-play accurate positioning to industrial applications including precision agriculture, UAV, robotics, and construction. Receivers of the SECORX-S family offer lifelong sub-decimeter accuracy in U.S. and Europe. The PPP-RTK correction service integrated in these receivers uniquely combines near-RTK accuracy with short convergence time.