Samtec has released a family of SMPM products designed to support the demands of emerging technologies where space is limited and a high operating frequency up to 65 GHz is required. Samtec offers ganged, multi-port solutions in both cable-to-board and board-to-board applications. Standard SMPM connectors with bullet adaptors, and cable assemblies using .047″ and .086″ cable, are also available and offer a maximum VSWR of 1.40 or better.