Precision signal chain platform optimizes system performance in DC to ~10 kHz applications

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced a precision narrow bandwidth signal chain platform that optimizes system performance for signal bandwidths of DC to approximately 10 kHz in industrial and instrumentation applications. The new platform offers a host of complete signal chains with customizable solution options and a curated suite of development tools to simplify the design journey. These range from simulation environments, such as LTspice, to design tools that delve into filter performance or power management to signal-chain-based evaluation systems leveraging decades of ADI experience and insight. The precision narrow bandwidth signal chains included with the platform feature precision and power management component selections that prioritize low-frequency design requirements, delivering excellent accuracy, stability, and resolution. These robust, repeatable, high-quality measurements drive solutions to enable designers to design with confidence and tackle the most demanding precision instrumentation challenges in areas such as source measurement units (SMU), digital multimeters (DMM), and data acquisition systems.

Examples of precision narrow bandwidth signal chain options provided with the platform include those that prioritize low latency and stability for measurement and control or selections that optimize noise and stability for voltage drive. The stability and low latency signal chains lead to more reliable, faster end measurements ensuring closed-loop system setups can be reconfigured with minimal settling time and better test time efficiency. Tweaking for noise and stability creates voltage drive circuitry supporting highly accurate and extremely stable programmable voltage sources.

Precision Narrow Bandwidth Key Features include: 24-bit, no-missing-codes ADC performance maximizes resolution, delivering high accuracy for the complete signal chain with optimized gain setting and minimal settling time; Flexibility to optimize noise performance versus power at minimum latency means reuse of optimum layout and the circuitry can be used for multiple use cases with simple software updates; Measurement bandwidth from DC means stable and accurate closed-loop measurements across a range of low frequencies;

The AD4630-24 is available now for $30.95 per 1,000 units. The AD5791 is available now for $41.65/$71.04 per 1,000 units. The LTC6373 is available now for $5.76 per 1,000 units. And the LTC6655 is available now for $6.39 per 1,000 units.