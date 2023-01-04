Precision thin-film resistors offer ±0.01% tolerances, ±2ppm TCRs

With the proliferation of electronics in nearly every market sector, there is an increasing need for precision resistors. For markets such as medical instrumentation and control, industrial and automotive controls, communications, and test & measurement, these precision resistors must maintain electrical and environmental stability long term.

Stackpole’s RNCF series of precision thin film resistors meet these demands. The RNCF Series offers exceptional precision with tolerances down to ±0.01% and TCRs as low as ±2ppm. The RNCF series is AEC compliant and demonstrates very low resistance shifts of less than ±0.05% for industry-standard load life, biased humidity, and short-time overload tests.

Pricing for the RNCF series depends on size, value, tolerance, and TCR. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.