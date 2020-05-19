Press-fit contacts for elbow and straight PCB sockets

LEMO connector is well known for its Push-Pull connector. Its new harpoon earthing pins enable preinstalling easily various receptacles/socket. The advantage of these new press-fit contacts is the gain of time while doing the pre-assembly, so there is no need to place the washers and screw 4 times the M1.6 screws. Simply align the connector and push firmly.

This pre-assembly will enable the assembly house or final customer to turn the PCB board upside down and run the parts through the reflow soldering oven. This solution is planned for elbow and straight PCB sockets of 0B & 1B series. The current design works specifically with

1.6mm thickness boards.

LEMO SA

www.lemo.com