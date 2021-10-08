Electrical Engineering News and Products

Pressure sensor element measures range 0 to 100 mbar

TDK Corporation presents the new C35 type pressure sensor element, designed to measure a range of 0 to 100 mbar. It combines high sensitivity with extremely low dimensions of just 2.05 x 2.05 x 1.2 mm, enabling compact pressure sensor designs.

The pressure sensor element with ordering code B58601E35* works according to the piezoresistive principle via a Wheatstone bridge and is certified for an operating voltage of up to 10 V. Offering a high sensitivity of 110 mV/V/bar, C35 is well suited for applications with high demands of sensitivity, accuracy and long-term stability of 0.1% FSON. Furthermore, C35 is designed for a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +150 °C and is suitable for pressure measurements of non-aggressive gases and liquids. The main uses are in applications that require high reliability and extremely precise pressure measurement, such as medical engineering and the industrial and automotive sectors.

