Pressure sensors for medical application offer fast response time

Superior Sensor Technology announced two new CP Series pressure sensors for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices used in sleep apnea, COPD, Asthma, and home ventilator applications. Based on Superior Sensor’s highly integrated CP Series dual pressure sensor architecture, the new CP202 and CP302 closed-loop control functionality and overpressure indicator enable manufacturers to easily upgrade their PAP devices to offer a better patient experience.

The integrated closed-loop control feature typically cuts the pressure response time by 50%, enabling the PAP device to more efficiently synchronize to the patient’s varying breathing patterns to reduce sleeping disturbances, further improving patient comfort. The overpressure indicator feature simplifies manufacturing by eliminating the need for implementing an external indicator.

Superior Sensor’s CP Series represents the industry’s first integrated dual pressure sensor module that incorporates a gauge pressure sensor and a differential pressure sensor in a very small package with dedicated ports for each sensor. These highly unified pressure sensors make it easier and more cost-effective for manufacturers to design highly accurate, flexible Continuous PAP (CPAP), Bi-Level PAP (BiPAP), and Automatic PAP (APAP) devices.

The CP202 and CP302 are pin-compatible with the CP201 and CP301, and maintain the industry’s highest level of performance. The CP202 is a shared 3-port solution and the CP303 is a dedicated 4-port solution. The new CP Series sensors and development platform are available to potential customers directly through Superior Sensor Technology.