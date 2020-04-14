Pricing and availability productivity tool designed to ease quoting and purchasing

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces its new Price and Availability Assistant, which allows customers to easily check prices and availability on millions of semiconductors and electronic components. Customers simply drag and drop, type in or load (copy and paste) a parts list with desired quantities for rapid pricing and availability results. To watch a video about the new tool, go to https://www.mouser.com/video/?play=6142406093001.

Using the new tool, customers can drag-and-drop spreadsheet files or copy and paste order data, adding up to 200 part numbers, with up to three different quantities per part number. The tool returns exact part matches for each line and offers replacement options for non-orderable part numbers.

The Price and Availability Assistant is the latest addition to a full suite of productivity tools from Mouser, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool, ECAD design resource solution and Inventory Management Tool.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.