SoM delivers software-defined vehicle interface for development work

Prism’s platform is available in a range of three product editions: OEM Edition: For global OEMs and enterprise-level mobility solutions providers who need an integrated interface layer to leverage their existing AV architecture. Fleet Edition: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads. Developer Edition: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions.

Polysync Prism Developer Edition top view: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions, the Developer Edition offers the most advanced vehicle interface, combined with a robust collection of automotive testing tools, and is ideal for solving problems that require faster development cycles.