SoM delivers software-defined vehicle interface for development work

Polysync Technologies announced the introduction of Prism, its flagship vehicle interface platform. Prism is specifically designed to enable OEMs and AV industry partners to easily and safely interface with a wide range of vehicles and vehicle types, dramatically reduce development costs, and accelerate their time to market.
Polysync Prism Fleet Edition top view: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads, the Fleet Edition incorporates the same standards used during development, and preserves all the testing, certification, and homologation work, but at a more affordable price point.
Polysync Prism Fleet Edition sides view: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads, the Fleet Edition incorporates the same standards used during development, and preserves all the testing, certification, and homologation work, but at a more affordable price point.
Polysync Prism Developer Edition top view: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions, the Developer Edition offers the most advanced vehicle interface, combined with a robust collection of automotive testing tools, and is ideal for solving problems that require faster development cycles.
Polysync Prism Developer Edition sides view: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions, the Developer Edition offers the most advanced vehicle interface, combined with a robust collection of automotive testing tools, and is ideal for solving problems that require faster development cycles.