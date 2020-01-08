Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

SoM delivers software-defined vehicle interface for development work

By

Polysync Technologies announced the introduction of Prism, its flagship vehicle interface platform. Prism is specifically designed to enable OEMs and AV industry partners to easily and safely interface with a wide range of vehicles and vehicle types, dramatically reduce development costs, and accelerate their time to market.

Prism SoMPrism’s platform is available in a range of three product editions: OEM Edition: For global OEMs and enterprise-level mobility solutions providers who need an integrated interface layer to leverage their existing AV architecture. Fleet Edition: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads. Developer Edition: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions.

Polysync Prism Fleet Edition top view: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads, the Fleet Edition incorporates the same standards used during development, and preserves all the testing, certification, and homologation work, but at a more affordable price point.

Polysync Prism Fleet Edition sides view: For AV startups and engineering services firms with projects transitioning from the test track to public roads, the Fleet Edition incorporates the same standards used during development, and preserves all the testing, certification, and homologation work, but at a more affordable price point.

Polysync Prism Developer Edition top view: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions, the Developer Edition offers the most advanced vehicle interface, combined with a robust collection of automotive testing tools, and is ideal for solving problems that require faster development cycles.

Polysync Prism Developer Edition sides view: For advanced engineers developing and testing autonomous vehicle solutions, the Developer Edition offers the most advanced vehicle interface, combined with a robust collection of automotive testing tools, and is ideal for solving problems that require faster development cycles.

 

EE World Online
Follow us on Twitter@eeworldonline
Add us on FacebookEE World Online
Follow us on YouTube YouTube
Add us on Facebook Instagram