Probe measures floating signals to ±2000 V

Tektronix® has introduced wideband shunts for IsoVu™ isolated current probes and the THDP0400 high voltage differential probe for power electronics validation in EVs, industrial systems, AI data centers and power conversion applications. The shunts support bandwidth up to 250 MHz for low-current transient measurements and include built-in communication, temperature compensation and fuse protection, while the THDP0400 provides 400 MHz bandwidth and ±2000 V measurement capability for floating high-voltage measurements, wide-bandgap semiconductor development and double-pulse testing. Together, the two accessories help engineers capture fast transients and low-current behavior with less setup complexity by working within a single oscilloscope-based measurement workflow.