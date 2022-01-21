Process design kits focus on power handling IC designs

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced it has collaborated with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to develop process design kits (PDKs) for the foundry‘s 110-nanometer (nm) and 180-nm BCD technology platforms. The new PDKs for UMC, which is a leading semiconductor foundry focused on logic and specialty technologies, are optimized for Siemens EDA’s Tanner custom design flow software, enabling innovative designs for a wide variety of integrated circuits (ICs) used in automotive and power applications.

Siemens’ custom IC design kits built using its Tanner software are now available for UMC’s BCD processes. The foundry’s 110-nm and 180-nm BCD platforms aim to provide best-in-class chip design kits and integrated product solutions for applications requiring power management ICs (PMICs), battery management ICs (BMICs), and wireless and fast charging ICs.

BCD technology delivers power IC designs of up to 100V operating voltage, enabling exceptional energy efficiency and high integration that combines analog circuits and digital content as well as power devices and embedded NVMs.

Siemens‘ Tanner software features an advanced, high-performance, easy-to-use schematic and layout editor and integration with best-in-class circuit simulators and Calibre software, an industry-leading solution for design rule checking, parasitic extraction, and physical verification. Tanner has a 30-year track record and has been used to successfully tape out thousands of designs.