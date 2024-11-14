Processors add TSN switch for industrial, auto communications

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has introduced the NXP Semiconductors N.V. has introduced the i.MX 94 family of applications processors developed for industrial control, programmable logic controllers, telematics, industrial and automotive gateways, and building and energy control systems.

The i.MX 94 family integrates communications, safety, and real-time control features into a single SoC to help manage complex industrial and automotive communications requirements. The processors include a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet TSN switch for configurable communications with protocol support across industrial and automotive applications.

The 64-bit processors contain up to four Arm Cortex-A55 cores running Linux, plus two Cortex-M33 cores and two Cortex-M7 cores for real-time processing. The Real-Time Edge software framework enables developers to run real-time and application-level tasks across these cores. The processors support third-party operating systems including QNX Neutrino and Green Hills Integrity, and feature an integrated functional safety island with configurable safety partition supporting IEC61508 SIL2 and ISO26262 ASIL-B standards.

The integrated 2.5 Gbps Ethernet TSN switch provides fast initialization and low power modes. The processors support industrial protocols from legacy systems to newer standards like OPC-UA FX and OPC-UA PubSub. Hardware support for network virtualization enables software-defined networking through standards like XDP and DPDK. The processors handle traditional fieldbus protocols such as Profibus and Modbus, as well as Ethernet-based protocols including Profinet and EtherCAT.

The i.MX 94 family includes post-quantum public key cryptography capabilities and an EdgeLock Secure Enclave for secure boot, debug, and updates. The EdgeLock Accelerator enables message signing, authentication, and encryption at 5G speeds. The processors support security standards IEC 62443 and ISO 21434.

An integrated NPU delivering 0.5 TOPS of machine learning performance enables predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics through NXP’s eIQ machine learning development environment. The processors work with NXP’s PF9455 PMIC power management solution and wireless connectivity options including the IW612 tri-radio solution supporting Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4, as well as the AW693 SoC for automotive applications with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities.