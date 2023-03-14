Processors targeted for heavy-workload, always-on embedded systems

AMD announced it is bringing world-class performance and energy efficiency to embedded systems with AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors. The new 4th generation EPYC Embedded processors powered by “Zen 4” architecture provides technology and features for embedded networking, security/firewall, and storage systems in cloud and enterprise computing as well as industrial edge servers for the factory floor.

Built on the “Zen 4” 5nm core, the processors combine speed and performance while helping reduce both overall system energy costs and TCO. The series is comprised of 10 processor models with performance options ranging from 16 to 96 cores, and a thermal design power (TDP) profile ranging from 200W to 400W. The performance and power scalability afforded by AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors make them an ideal fit for embedded system OEMs expanding their product portfolios across a range of performance and pricing options. The AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors also include enhanced security features to help minimize threats and maintain a secure computing environment from power-on to run time, making them well-suited for applications with enterprise-class performance and security needs.

With AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors, customers can create a variety of embedded networking, security, storage, and industrial systems that operate in the most demanding conditions. AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 offers the world-class performance and efficiency, enhanced data security features, and unmatched core scalability of the EPYC 9004 Series server processor while providing unique, embedded-specific benefits to help improve reliability and system longevity including: Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB): Helps enhance system reliability by enabling data exchange between two redundant CPUs; Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM1): NVDIMM is a hybrid memory consisting of volatile DRAMs and non-volatile Flash memory that helps retain data after a system power failure or reset by saving DRAM contents to Flash; Dual Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI): Enables two off-chip ROMs to be supported for secure boot; Availability: Up to 7-year planned availability to address embedded requirements for long life and support;

Siemens and Advantech are among the lead OEM and ODM customers deploying the AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series. The processors will also be deployed by customers in networking for next-gen firewalls and software-defined routers, as well as enterprise and cloud storage systems.

Siemens’ new SIMATIC IPC RS-828A server is powered by the EPYC Embedded 9004 Series processors. The system is designed for hyper-convergent infrastructures serving a wide range of applications, including automotive manufacturing, 5G base stations, and IoT public clouds. The server can also be useful for applications involving AI or heavy computation, such as visual tracking in a retail environment.

Advantech’s new ASMB-831 server board, with HPC-7420 4U Rackmount, features five PCIe Gen5 x16 and two PCIe Gen5 x8 slots for four double-deck cards with DDR5 4800 MHz RDIMM and up to 384GB (6 DIMMS). The ASMB-831 server board is designed to enable image analysis in various use cases, including industrial machine vision, AOI, facial recognition for smart city applications, and security surveillance.