Product line expanded with ZigBee chip and enhanced developer support

Trident IoT announced the upcoming release of its new Zigbee chip and accompanying Software Development Kit (SDK).

This offering advances Trident IoT’s strategy to provide comprehensive IoT solutions that streamline IoT development. The chip incorporates current silicon technology, and the SDK is designed by product engineers with experience in developing and shipping numerous IoT products. This announcement expands Trident IoT’s product portfolio to include both Zigbee and Z-Wave offerings.

Mariusz Malkowski, CTO and co-founder of Trident IoT, explained that their new Zigbee chip and SDK are designed to improve IoT development efficiency. He stated that Trident IoT customers can anticipate more consistent development cycles, reduced time to revenue, and improved product quality with this new offering.

In less than a year since its official incorporation, Trident IoT has increased its engineering resources. The company has assembled experts on wireless connectivity across various protocols including Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Matter. The new offering was developed by the Trident IoT engineering team, drawing on their collective product development experience to address the needs of current developers.

Trident IoT engineers will demonstrate this new technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance) Member Meeting in Washington, DC.

The company’s focus areas include silicon offerings, design and development services, and US-based accredited certification services. Trident IoT is working towards becoming an Alliance authorized test lab to enhance support for manufacturers in the industry.

Chris LaPré, Head of Technology at the Connectivity Standards Alliance, expressed enthusiasm for Trident IoT’s participation in the Alliance Member Meeting and their technology demonstration. He noted that Trident IoT’s potential confirmation as an authorized test lab aligns with the Alliance’s goal of supporting members in efficiently bringing compliant and certified devices to market.

Trident IoT plans to have the Zigbee solution ready for full deployment by Q1 2025, with alpha testing and select customer previews scheduled over the next six months