Programmable 3000 W supplies accept 340–528 Vac input

TDK-Lambda Corporation has added the HWS3000GT4 to its TDK-Lambda® HWS3000 programmable AC-DC power supply series, delivering 3000 W from a 340 to 528 Vac three-phase input for industrial systems such as test and measurement, semiconductor fabrication, RF amplifiers, laser machining, printing and other equipment. The unit offers fully programmable CV/CC operation from 0 to 300 V across six nominal outputs, supports RS485 using MODBus plus 1 to 5 V or 4 to 20 mA analog control, and fits in a 270 x 150 x 61 mm package with up to 93% efficiency, series connection of up to three units and parallel connection of up to ten units. Standard features include 5 V, 2 A standby output, remote on/off, remote sense, fan fail and power good signals, while digital slew-rate programming, fault logs and product identification support setup and diagnostics without powering the unit. The supply operates from -20 °C to +70 °C, provides 3000 Vac input-to-output isolation and is certified to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC/EN62477-1 with CE and UKCA marking.