Programmable AC power sources complement existing 2 kVA and 3 kVA models

TDK Corporation announces the expansion of the TDK-Lambda GENESYS AC (GAC) and GENESYS AC PRO (GAC-PRO) series with 6kVA and 9kVA rated programmable AC power sources. These complement the recently introduced 2kVA and 3kVA models, enhancing test and measurement capabilities for the current GENESYS series of 750W to 90kW programmable DC power supplies. With a 3U high chassis, the GAC and GAC-PRO provide extremely high power density for a fully featured programmable AC power source.

The GENESYS AC PRO models (GAC-PRO) allow the provision of operating in AC, DC, or combined AC+DC operation. In DC mode (+/-500V), the power supplies can be operated at full power and current, with advanced functions such as waveform generation and harmonics analysis as standard. The GENESYS AC PRO also includes real-time analogue control functionality necessary for more complex test scenarios, including hardware-in-the-loop (HIL). Other applications for the GENESYS AC PRO include automated test equipment, avionics, airborne equipment, aircraft electrical power, defence (RTCA, Boeing, Airbus Standards), automotive, e-mobility, and power source testing.

The GENESYS series has an advanced parallel system that provides operational characteristics comparable to those of a single power supply. The 2kVA, 3kVA, 6kVA, and 9kVA models may be user-combined to increase the power or to deliver Three-phase or multi-phase outputs.

As standard, LAN, USB, RS232, RS485, and Analog Programming / Monitoring are provided. The included remote GUI software allows the user full control and sequence programming. Each GAC and GAC-PRO model comes equipped with an integrated WEB interface, USB drivers, and SCPI command support. The GENESYS AC PRO models include optional pre-programmed test standards for common IEC, aerospace, and marine tests, accessed through the GUI. These standards will dramatically reduce test time, consistency, and labour cost compared to traditional manual setups.

The GAC06 and GAC09 models are 423mm wide, 649.7 mm deep, and 132.5mm high (3U high), weighing less than 25kg. The five-year warranty series is safety–certified to IEC/EN/UL 61010-1 with CE and UKCA marking to the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives. The models also comply with IEC/EN 61204-3 for conducted and radiated EMI (Class A) and EMC immunity.